JB Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

JB Capital LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MO. UBS Group cut their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

