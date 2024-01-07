JB Capital LLC Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.4 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $138.19 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.97.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

