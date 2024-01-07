JB Capital LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $98.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

