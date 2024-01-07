JB Capital LLC Has $592,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.37 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average is $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

