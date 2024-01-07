JB Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE ALK opened at $37.95 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

