JB Capital LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after buying an additional 178,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $233.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.85 and a 52 week high of $238.74. The company has a market cap of $328.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

