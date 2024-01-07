Jonathan Akeroyd Sells 25,111 Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 25,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.37), for a total value of £342,514.04 ($436,156.93).

On Thursday, December 7th, Jonathan Akeroyd purchased 6,715 shares of Burberry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,489 ($18.96) per share, with a total value of £99,986.35 ($127,322.49).

BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,378 ($17.55) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,534.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,872.48. Burberry Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,348 ($17.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,656 ($33.82). The company has a market cap of £4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,148.33, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a GBX 18.30 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,250.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.65) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,230 ($28.40) price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,614 ($20.55) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.01) to GBX 1,750 ($22.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,899.14 ($24.18).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

