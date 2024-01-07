JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 424.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 692.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 146.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $47.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $48.06.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

