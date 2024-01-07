Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Expected to Post FY2028 Earnings of $9.78 Per Share

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.78 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.25) per share.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KROS stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.22. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,744,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after buying an additional 67,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 18.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,837,000 after buying an additional 222,652 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,271,000 after purchasing an additional 213,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 85.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 531,327 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,819,000 after purchasing an additional 71,744 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.