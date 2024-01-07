KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.54. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $7.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $163.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.50. The firm has a market cap of $188.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,738,344,433.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,738,344,433.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 577,492 shares of company stock worth $91,212,323 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1,079.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 53,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 48,875 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 812,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,308,000 after buying an additional 156,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

