KeyCorp Increases CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target to $25.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.
CareTrust REIT Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,834,000 after purchasing an additional 542,832 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 26.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at $943,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
