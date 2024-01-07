KeyCorp Increases CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target to $25.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of CTRE opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,834,000 after purchasing an additional 542,832 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 26.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at $943,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

