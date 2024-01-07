KeyCorp Increases Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $38.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

INVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 78.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 98,059.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,365,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,232 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.