KeyCorp Weighs in on HashiCorp, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCP)

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HashiCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for HashiCorp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HashiCorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HCP. StockNews.com raised shares of HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

HashiCorp stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. HashiCorp has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 60.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 165,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 37.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 269,900 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at about $11,781,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at about $13,336,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $822,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,517,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,751,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,451,641.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,899.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $822,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,517,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,751,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 706,634 shares of company stock worth $16,393,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

