Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $148.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.66. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

