KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 1,912 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,983,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,505,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,701,554,000 after buying an additional 2,626,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,109,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,341,473,000 after buying an additional 5,731,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

