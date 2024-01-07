Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.93.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $56.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.11. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

