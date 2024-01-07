Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Up 8.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) shot up 8.2% on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $70.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Kura Sushi USA traded as high as $82.32 and last traded at $80.74. 34,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 145,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.59.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kura Sushi USA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kura Sushi USA Trading Up 17.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.25. The company has a market cap of $978.64 million, a P/E ratio of 675.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.