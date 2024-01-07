Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Up 8.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) shot up 8.2% on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $70.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Kura Sushi USA traded as high as $82.32 and last traded at $80.74. 34,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 145,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.59.
Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.
Kura Sushi USA Trading Up 17.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.25. The company has a market cap of $978.64 million, a P/E ratio of 675.21 and a beta of 2.00.
Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
