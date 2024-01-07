Lake Street Capital Increases Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $70.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.64 million, a PE ratio of 675.21 and a beta of 2.00. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,778 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,054,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 122,457 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 455,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,004,000 after purchasing an additional 122,345 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 97,654 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.