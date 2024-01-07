LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

Research analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
LeddarTech Price Performance
LDTC opened at $2.83 on Friday. LeddarTech has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $11.20.
About LeddarTech
