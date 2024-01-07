LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

Research analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LeddarTech Price Performance

LDTC opened at $2.83 on Friday. LeddarTech has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Get LeddarTech alerts:

About LeddarTech

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

LeddarTech Inc is an automotive software company which provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology. LeddarTech Inc, formerly known as Prospector Capital Corp., is based in QUEBEC CITY.

Receive News & Ratings for LeddarTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeddarTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.