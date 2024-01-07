Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LDOS. Argus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $108.74 on Friday. Leidos has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $111.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 104.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Leidos by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Leidos by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,976,000 after buying an additional 2,552,908 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Leidos by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

