Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 112 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,561,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,333,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,561,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,333,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,678 shares of company stock worth $13,438,522 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $478.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $458.15 and its 200-day moving average is $438.12. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $485.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

