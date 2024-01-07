Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 127 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $132.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.26. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
