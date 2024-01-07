Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 127 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $132.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.26. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

