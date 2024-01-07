Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 13,179,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 150,090 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 227.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 118,614 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 279.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 69,625 shares during the period.

SPYD stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

