Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 60.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

