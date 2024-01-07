Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $469,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,278 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TJX opened at $91.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average is $88.68.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

