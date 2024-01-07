Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $503,000 Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 81,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TNA stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $46.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.