Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $603,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $132.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.26. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.