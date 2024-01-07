Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fastenal

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.