Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 37.0% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.5% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in General Electric by 5.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 298,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,046,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $126.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $129.20. The firm has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.36.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

