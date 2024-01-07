Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $152.50 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $162.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.32%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

