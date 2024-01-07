Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 30,406 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,575,000 after acquiring an additional 105,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AY opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 413.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

