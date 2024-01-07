Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 61,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 51,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

ROP opened at $523.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $551.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.