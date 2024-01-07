Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. American Trust lifted its holdings in Target by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT opened at $140.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.86 and a 200 day moving average of $125.78. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

