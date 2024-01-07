Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $732.40 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $420.36 and a one year high of $801.29. The company has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $714.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $670.89.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

