Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 5,699 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 400.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,679 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 681.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $54,899,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 123.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,539,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after acquiring an additional 851,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 249.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 991,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 708,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $58.30.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

