Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 722 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 42.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $55.72 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.77.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

