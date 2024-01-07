Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $162.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.50.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

