Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $107.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.25 and a 200-day moving average of $102.75. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

