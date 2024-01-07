Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.75.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.