Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.26, but opened at $12.63. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Liquidia shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 155,338 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LQDA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs acquired 139,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,163.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs acquired 139,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,163.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 1,117,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,996.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,566.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 20.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 14.2% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $821.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 82.05% and a negative net margin of 314.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

