Lynch & Associates IN Sells 1,513 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $364,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the third quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.8% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.3% during the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

