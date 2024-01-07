Mandy Gradden Sells 850,000 Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Stock

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) insider Mandy Gradden sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.67), for a total transaction of £2,448,000 ($3,117,280.02).

Ascential Price Performance

Shares of ASCL stock opened at GBX 292.40 ($3.72) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 281.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 235.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ascential plc has a 52-week low of GBX 187.40 ($2.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 300 ($3.82). The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,720.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

