Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.1 %

Marriott International stock opened at $222.42 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.03 and a twelve month high of $227.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

