Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $222.42 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $150.03 and a one year high of $227.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.23.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.87.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

