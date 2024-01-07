Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.77 and last traded at $23.77. Approximately 293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Medallion Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32.

Get Medallion Bank alerts:

Medallion Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medallion Bank stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Medallion Bank ( NASDAQ:MBNKP Free Report ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medallion Bank were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.