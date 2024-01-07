Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.77 and last traded at $23.77. Approximately 293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.
Medallion Bank Stock Up 1.3 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32.
Medallion Bank Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%.
Medallion Bank Company Profile
Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers.
