Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,481 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.5% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $351.95 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.04 and a 52 week high of $361.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $904.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

