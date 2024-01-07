Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Trimmed by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 4.9% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 1,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 65,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META stock opened at $351.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.04 and a 12 month high of $361.90. The company has a market capitalization of $904.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 688,944 shares of company stock valued at $230,574,460. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

