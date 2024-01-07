Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,132.29 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,108.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1,163.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

