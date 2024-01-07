MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Down 0.5%

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.62. 1,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10.
