Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.48.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $21.15.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.94%.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 109.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Articles

