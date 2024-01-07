Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.48.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGO
Millicom International Cellular Price Performance
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.94%.
Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 109.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth $50,000.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Millicom International Cellular
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.